Citigroup Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $65.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.94.

NYSE:OXY opened at $61.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

