Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $16.00 at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DOMO has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. Domo has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $265.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 22,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $203,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,572.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Domo by 397.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 509,111 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Domo by 290.4% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 420,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 312,679 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 43.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 299,747 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the third quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,581,000 after acquiring an additional 190,496 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

