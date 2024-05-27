Citigroup Boosts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $31.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTRA. Scotiabank increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

