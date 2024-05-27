Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s (MNMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $578.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $7,830,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $1,698,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

