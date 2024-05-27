BTIG Research Cuts MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $9.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut MacroGenics from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $799,192.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 74.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 96,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 32.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 194,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.