Invivyd’s (IVVD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IVVD. Guggenheim upgraded Invivyd from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invivyd from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of IVVD opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. Invivyd has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts forecast that Invivyd will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Invivyd in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invivyd by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

