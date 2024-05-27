Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $10.55 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $59,419.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at $993,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,203.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at $993,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,714 shares of company stock valued at $777,197. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

