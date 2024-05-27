Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,862,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,575,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

