Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.
