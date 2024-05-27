Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.85.

IMCR opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 257,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 80,748 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

