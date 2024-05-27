Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PHAT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

