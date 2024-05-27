Guggenheim Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $55.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Endava in a report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $33.10 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Get Endava alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DAVA

Endava Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $30.03 on Friday. Endava has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Endava by 666.2% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $5,074,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Endava by 76.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Endava by 16.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after buying an additional 256,250 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.