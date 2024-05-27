Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $376.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $384.00 to $376.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $492.00 to $397.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $465.13.

Shares of LULU opened at $303.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $295.28 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

