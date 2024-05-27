StockNews.com Downgrades General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,606. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

