Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,082 shares of company stock valued at $114,283. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,493,000 after purchasing an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 457,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 199,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 285,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

