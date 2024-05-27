Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $115.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DSGX. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.50 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $100.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.97. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $100.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $92,571,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 356,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after acquiring an additional 278,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

