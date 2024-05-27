Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $16.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $36,374,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,473,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after buying an additional 2,136,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,091,000 after buying an additional 2,094,276 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

