T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $31,803,464.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 685,447,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,844,534,006.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,129,501. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

