Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $301.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $321.00 to $301.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

Workday stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.94 and a 200-day moving average of $269.56. Workday has a 52 week low of $192.68 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

