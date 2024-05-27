Graco (NYSE:GGG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GGG. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.25.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. Graco has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,436 shares of company stock worth $1,510,952. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 63.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Graco by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

