Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVEO
Civeo Stock Up 1.3 %
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $166.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.73 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Civeo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.39%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Civeo
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,206,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 47.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 446,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Civeo
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What are earnings reports?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.