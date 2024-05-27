Cato (NYSE:CATO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cato from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Cato Price Performance

Cato stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Cato has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $174.88 million for the quarter.

Cato Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Cato’s payout ratio is -80.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Aldebaran Capital LLC raised its position in Cato by 13.9% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC now owns 844,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 103,177 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cato in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cato by 86.1% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 76,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 35,313 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cato in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Cato by 101.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

