StockNews.com Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Mufg Bank LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,976 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

