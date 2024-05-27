Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

