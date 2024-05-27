OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OPK. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

OPKO Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $947.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.81. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,232,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,264,921.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,363,997 shares of company stock worth $2,271,556. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

