Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 9.7 %
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group
In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$203,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,420 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is Put Option Volume?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.