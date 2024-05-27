Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 9.7 %

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$12.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$203,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,420 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

