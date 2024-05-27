Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ FY2024 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $151.39 on Monday. Hess has a twelve month low of $124.27 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average is $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

