Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.75.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$12.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.12. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$107,500.00. In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$404,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock worth $2,020,420 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

