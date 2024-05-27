Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$91.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.90.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
