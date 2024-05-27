Contrasting LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Risk and Volatility

LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENZ Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.65 million N/A N/A PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENZ Therapeutics N/A -39.55% -33.40% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LENZ Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.58%. Given LENZ Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LENZ Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

LENZ Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.