Comparing Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $830,000.00 343.39 -$135.12 million N/A N/A Delcath Systems $2.07 million 104.45 -$47.68 million ($2.65) -2.94

Analyst Recommendations

Delcath Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Delcath Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 542.42%. Delcath Systems has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 159.64%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -16,238.91% -88.13% -63.03% Delcath Systems -1,080.72% -290.07% -111.05%

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. Its products in pipeline include VGX-3100 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical high-grade dysplasia; INO-3107 for HPV-related recurrent respiratory papillomatosis and is under Phase 1/2 trial; INO-3112 for the treatment of HPV-related Oropharyngeal Squamous Cell Carcinoma and is under Phase 2 trial; INO-5401 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and is under Phase 2 trial; INO-4201 for Ebola Virus Disease and is under Phase 1b trial; INO-4800 for COVID-19 and is under Phase 3 trial; and INO-6160 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus and is under Phase 1 trial. Its partners and collaborators include Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, The U.S. Department of Defense, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

