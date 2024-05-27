Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of SWK opened at $86.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

