Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nordson Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a report issued on Friday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $237.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nordson has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

