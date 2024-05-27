Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will earn $6.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $30.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2027 earnings at $36.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.44.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $873.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $796.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $1,036.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

