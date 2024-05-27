Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ball in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Shares of BALL opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ball by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Ball by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $12,292,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

