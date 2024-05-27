FY2025 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Friday, May 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.04. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

TD opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,361,876,000 after buying an additional 1,303,730 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,141,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,917,000 after buying an additional 1,736,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

