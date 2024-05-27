FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Issued By DA Davidson

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $8.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.81. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

NYSE:DY opened at $179.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.92. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $181.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

