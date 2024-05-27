Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.95 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 324,252 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

