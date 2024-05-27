Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Issued By Zacks Research

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

SMG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $65.51 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

