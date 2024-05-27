Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $40.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on MBLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $25.66 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.18, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.12.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

