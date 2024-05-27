Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $43.11

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 352,414.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Progyny by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. Progyny has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

