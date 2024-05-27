Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target at $91.13

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

