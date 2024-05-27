Analysts Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT at $40.75

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Root stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Root has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Root will post -6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Root by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 423,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the third quarter worth about $1,315,000. HST Ventures LLC lifted its position in shares of Root by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Root by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Root by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

