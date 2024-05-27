Brokerages Set Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Price Target at C$1.55

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Logan Energy Price Performance

LGN stock opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.86. Logan Energy has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.65 million during the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative net margin of 46.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Logan Energy will post 0.0200373 earnings per share for the current year.

Logan Energy Company Profile

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

