Brokerages Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Price Target at C$53.06

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.06.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$41.83 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$24.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
