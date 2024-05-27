RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$20.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.86.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REI.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$31,180.86. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
