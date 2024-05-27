Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $18.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

NYSE:PINE opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $207.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

