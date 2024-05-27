American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several analysts have commented on AXL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AXL stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.05 million, a P/E ratio of -105.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

