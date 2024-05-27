Analysts Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target at $111.75

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRP Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in BRP by 66.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BRP by 232.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BRP by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 120.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.1545 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.