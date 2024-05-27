Brokerages Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) PT at $104.83

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $79.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

